6,695 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

