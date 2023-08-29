6,700 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,169 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $845,744. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

