abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEI opened at GBX 311.52 ($3.93) on Tuesday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.66). The company has a market cap of £147.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,144.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.40.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

