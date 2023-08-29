abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AEI opened at GBX 311.52 ($3.93) on Tuesday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 290 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.66). The company has a market cap of £147.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,144.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.40.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
