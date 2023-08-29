ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

