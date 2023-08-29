ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Financial Comparison

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $154.08 million 5.53 -$65.90 million ($0.20) -18.95 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.73) -8.42

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -19.36% -27.55% -11.26% Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.38% -46.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Cabaletta Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

