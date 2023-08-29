Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Affimed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.