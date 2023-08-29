Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Get Affimed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.