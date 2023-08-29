Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.2 %

AEM stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.