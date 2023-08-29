Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.34 and its 200-day moving average is $286.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

