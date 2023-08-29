Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $3.57 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

