Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarum Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Trading Up 23.5 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Alarum Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ALAR stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Alarum Technologies has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarum Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.