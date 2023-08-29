Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $744.88 million and $20.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00039869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,162,596 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

