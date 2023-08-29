Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.