Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

GOOGL opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 47.1% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 66,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

