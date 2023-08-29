Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

