Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

AMED stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,340.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

