American Century Companies Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Chewy worth $32,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chewy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Chewy Stock Up 1.3 %

CHWY opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.50, a P/E/G ratio of 198.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.