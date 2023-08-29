American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of SEI Investments worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.