American Century Companies Inc. Sells 18,260 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,978 shares of company stock worth $2,061,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.9 %

OC opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.