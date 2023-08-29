American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

