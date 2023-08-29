American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Head to Head Survey

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xometry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -20.18% -22.91% -11.54% American Well -226.24% -29.76% -25.92%

Risk & Volatility

Xometry has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 3 4 0 2.38 American Well 0 6 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xometry and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. American Well has a consensus target price of $3.96, suggesting a potential upside of 187.14%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Xometry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xometry and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $381.05 million 2.11 -$76.03 million ($1.76) -10.08 American Well $277.19 million 1.42 -$270.43 million ($2.22) -0.62

Xometry has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xometry beats American Well on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.