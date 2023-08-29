AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Survey

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD Digital and Qifu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 34.36 $41.74 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.10 $583.45 million $3.38 4.86

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.4% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMTD Digital and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $22.65, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Qifu Technology 25.01% 20.07% 9.46%

Summary

Qifu Technology beats AMTD Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

