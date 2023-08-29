Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 788.64

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($9.94).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 940 ($11.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.30) to GBX 470 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.83) to GBX 600 ($7.56) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ASC opened at GBX 395.20 ($4.98) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.57. The company has a market cap of £470.92 million, a PE ratio of -163.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,015 ($12.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,265,674.89). Corporate insiders own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

