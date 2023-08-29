Analyzing OmniAb (OABI) and Its Competitors

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OmniAb to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -940.72% -103.25% -22.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -24.43 OmniAb Competitors $1.70 billion $77.14 million 3.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OmniAb’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OmniAb and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 783 1320 30 2.61

OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 15.73%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s peers have a beta of 5.47, suggesting that their average share price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniAb beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

