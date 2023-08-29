Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.