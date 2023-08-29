Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

