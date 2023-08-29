Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Appian worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Appian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

