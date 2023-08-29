Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARGO

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,929,000 after buying an additional 95,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,957,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.