Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in August

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 1,165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. Argosy Minerals has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.78.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

