Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in August

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 1,165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.
Argosy Minerals Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. Argosy Minerals has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.78.
About Argosy Minerals
