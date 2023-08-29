Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
