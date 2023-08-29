AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £119.95 ($151.21).

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($163.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

AZN stock opened at £108.56 ($136.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,405.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($119.74) and a one year high of £123.92 ($156.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is £108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,507.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

