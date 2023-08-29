ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.24. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

