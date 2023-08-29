Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,953,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,527,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,994 shares of company stock worth $58,886,469. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

