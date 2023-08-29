Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Critical Survey

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlassian and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 7 11 0 2.61 Synopsys 0 1 10 0 2.91

Earnings & Valuation

Atlassian currently has a consensus price target of $198.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $462.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Atlassian.

This table compares Atlassian and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.53 billion 13.92 -$486.76 million ($1.89) -101.27 Synopsys $5.08 billion 13.28 $984.59 million $6.67 66.52

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Atlassian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -13.77% -61.15% -9.40% Synopsys 18.71% 18.01% 10.69%

Summary

Synopsys beats Atlassian on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Further, it provides security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. The company serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. Synopsys, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

