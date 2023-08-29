Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $128.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $132.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

