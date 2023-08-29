Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.36.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

TSE:ACB opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$212.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.98. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

