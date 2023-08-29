AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,469.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,479.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,509.89. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

