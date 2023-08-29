Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 124,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avalon GloboCare by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avalon GloboCare has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

