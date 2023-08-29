Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

ADXS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

