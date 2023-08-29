Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of BMO opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $102.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,315,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,923,000 after buying an additional 253,046 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2,026.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

