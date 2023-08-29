Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,118 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

