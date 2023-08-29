Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
