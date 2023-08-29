Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $41,339,180,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

