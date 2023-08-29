Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $577,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVOG stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

