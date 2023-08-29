Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.8-44.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.25 billion.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.9 %

BBY stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

