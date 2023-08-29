Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

