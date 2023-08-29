Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) & Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Head-To-Head Review

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $28.67 million 0.42 -$640,000.00 ($17.83) -0.49 Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.70 $181.47 million $3.27 10.49

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Biofrontera. Biofrontera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Biofrontera has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biofrontera and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 0 2.78

Biofrontera presently has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,505.50%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.84%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -78.03% -126.98% -48.37% Harmony Biosciences 40.16% 42.49% 25.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Biofrontera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biofrontera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Biofrontera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera



Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. It also Xepi, a prescription drug for the treatment of impetigo. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Harmony Biosciences



Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

