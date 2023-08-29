Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

