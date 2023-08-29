BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Critical Review

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 213.17 -$44.19 million ($1.34) -1.37

Profitability

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sera Prognostics.

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -11,084.00% -44.05% -38.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

