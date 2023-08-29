BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period.

NYSE:CII opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

