Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $77.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

